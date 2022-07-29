Two people are jailed in Adams County after Decatur police said they found drugs and related paraphernalia during a traffic stop Thursday night.
Emergency dispatchers told officers a motorist in an older style pickup truck was driving recklessly southbound along U.S. 27 near County Road 850 North about 11 p.m.
Police located the driver and stopped the truck at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Bollman Street, they said.
A police dog search uncovered narcotics in the vehicle.
Officers seized the following items:
- 182.6 grams of methamphetamine
- .9 grams of fentanyl
- Multiple glass pipes with drugs residue
- A stolen 9mm handgun
- Other drug paraphernalia
Cameron S. Potter, 42, and Victoria L. Nahrwold, 44, were arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, a controlled substance, a syringe and paraphernalia, and other related charges.
The incident remains under investigation.