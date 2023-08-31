Two cars collided on Fort Wayne's north side Thursday evening, sending both elderly drivers to a hospital, police officials said.
The Fort Wayne Police Department was called to Dupont Road and Parkview Plaza Drive about 8 p.m. on a report of a car crash, according to a news release.
When officers arrived, they found one driver pinned inside a vehicle. That driver was extricated by Fort Wayne firefighters, the release said.
Witnesses said a vehicle traveling west bound on Dupont Road failed to stop for a red light. It struck the other vehicle, which was turning east on Dupont from Parkview Plaza Drive.
One driver's injuries were determined to be life-threatening, officials said. The other driver was treated for minor injuries.
Neither speed nor alcohol are believed to be a factor, the release said.
The crash remains under investigation with the Fort Wayne Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team and the Allen County prosecutor's office.
Dupont Road between Diebold and I-69 will remain closed to all traffic Thursday until the site investigation is completed, officials said.