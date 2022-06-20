An intruder struck an elderly Ohio resident in the head and bound his hands behind his back during a home invasion, police said Sunday in a news release.
The resident, an 88-year-old man, called Van Wert police officers to his home in the 500 block of Burt Street about 5:40 a.m. Saturday after freeing himself, the release said.
The man told police he awoke when a person or persons entered his front door, and he was struck on the head after he called out.
A bag was then placed over the man’s head, police said, and his hands were bound. The man estimated it took him about 30 minutes to free himself before he sought help from a neighbor.
The Van Wert Fire Department took the man to Van Wert Health because he began to get ill while completing the official report, police said.
Money and a Ford Ranger pickup were stolen, police said.
The Van Wert Sheriff’s Department later recovered the vehicle near U.S. 224 and Marsh Road.
Anyone with information about the home invasion is asked to call the Van Wert Police Department at 419-238-2462.
DeKalb collision leaves 4 injured
A driver from Ohio mistook a DeKalb County intersection for a four-way stop and crashed into a vehicle, a news release said.
The collision happened at County Road 40 and Indiana 1 about 7:15 p.m. Saturday, when a vehicle headed east stopped at the stop sign and proceeded in front of a southbound vehicle driven by an Auburn resident, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department said.
All three people in the southbound vehicle were taken to a hospital in fair condition, the release said. The eastbound driver had back pain and scrapes to his leg; the release didn’t say whether he got medical attention.