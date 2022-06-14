An 81-year-old Fort Wayne man missing for several days this month accidentally drowned, the Allen County coroner’s office said Monday.
Steven Edward Clemmer was found Wednesday in a pond behind the 1700 block of Woodland Crossing, the coroner’s office said in a statement following an autopsy.
Clemmer had been reported missing June 4.
His death remains under investigation by Fort Wayne police, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the coroner’s office.
Arrest made in stabbing Sunday
A 28-year-old Fort Wayne man accused of stabbing another man has been arrested, Fort Wayne police said.
Quentine Scott faces a preliminary charge of aggravated battery, police said.
Police were called to the 8300 block of Bridgeway Lane, south of Tillman Road and west of South Anthony Boulevard, about 12:45 a.m. Sunday when a man told 911 operators he was bleeding. Police said they learned before their arrival the man may have been stabbed, and said it appeared he was suffering from a stab wound.
The man was taken to a hospital, where emergency room physicians deemed his injuries life-threatening, police said.
Officers got a description of a possible suspect, and they found someone matching those details “a short distance away” from the scene, police said. The person was taken to police headquarters to be interviewed.