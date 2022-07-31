Some cases remain in the public’s memory because they’re not just horrific, but because they’ve never been solved.
A cold case is one where police have exhausted all leads and vetted all evidence but don’t have a suspect or enough to make an arrest, said Detective Brian Martin of the Fort Wayne Police Department. He works with homicide and in the cold case division.
But police have no set time frame for deciding when those leads are exhausted. A case can go cold quickly, he said. But being labeled cold doesn’t mean a case can’t be revived if new leads turn up.
“These cases can quickly become front and center,” Martin said.
In the last three to four years, the Fort Wayne Police Department has had several successes with cold cases for different reasons.
“We have quite a few cold cases, and we work them on a regular basis,” Martin said.
All the department’s homicide investigators pitch in.
“That’s very beneficial,” he said. “Whenever anyone has down time, they review these cases – more people, more eyes.”
Collaboration includes working closely with the Allen County prosecutor’s office, Martin added.
When cases get reviewed, investigators consider new evidence, evaluate new technology for existing evidence and talk to people connected to the case.
“Thank goodness tech is always advancing,” Martin said. Laboratories can use smaller samples and more degraded samples of evidence collected than before.
When police reinterview witnesses, sometimes people recall something or think of someone who could also be a fresh witness. Sometimes, people who were initially afraid to talk become more comfortable opening up.
In those cases, Martin said, it could be an individual was afraid of retaliation and the threat no longer lives in the area or the lifestyle of the witness has changed so much that they’re no longer vulnerable.
Sometimes, people in prison or jail see a benefit to telling what they know, such as consideration for trials or during their incarceration.
When leads seem to dry up, reminding the public through ads or news releases is a common practice to help jar memories and keep the case fresh in people’s minds.
“We just need that one tip from the public, that one more bit of info,” Martin said. “I think there are a lot of people out there who know, who are witnesses.”
Homicide investigations take more resources than most crimes. As homicide rates have gone up in Fort Wayne, the percentage solved takes a dip.
In 2019, which saw 25 of 29 homicides solved, the rate was 86%, according to Jeremy Webb, a local police department spokesman. The numbers in 2020 and 2021 were similar, 35 of 42 homicides solved at an 83% rate.
This year, there have been 13 homicides, eight of them solved and others part of ongoing investigations, Webb said. The 62% solve rate is subject to change, he added.
Martin said he knows of a few cases where people have information, and those cases could be solved if someone would just come forward.
The Fort Wayne Police Department has also applied for federal grants that could help detectives with cold cases, Martin said. The grants would primarily pay for testing, one is for advanced DNA work.
The police have specific cases they hope the grants will provide help with, but every unsolved homicide will be considered.
“All of our cold cases, all our murders, are important to us,” Martin said.