Columbia City’s former parks superintendent has been charged with several felonies after he reportedly bought nearly $250,000 in sports collectibles with the city’s credit card.
Mark D. Green, 51, of Columbia City, has been charged with felony official misconduct, four counts of corrupt business influence and four counts of theft.
Between 2018 and 2023, Green spent more than $246,000 at a Fort Wayne sports collectibles store, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Det. Roland Purdy of the Indiana State Police.
The owner of the store told police that Green often used the Columbia City credit card for baseball cards and told staff that the collectibles would be sold in concession stands at city parks, court documents said.
When interviewed by police, Green said he had been buying sports cards with the city’s credit card for years. He would keep some of the cards and sell others on eBay.
“Green said he had no idea how much he had spent on cards and said (he) was afraid to find out,” Purdy said in the probable cause affidavit.
In 2022, Green reported selling about $35,000 of sports cards on eBay, according to court documents.
Police retrieved about 170 boxes of sports cards as evidence from Green’s home.
Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel posted on Facebook in March that he was "hurt, saddened and frustrated" after Columbia City Clerk Treasurer Rosie Coyle identified suspicious financial activity from Green.
Daniel said in the post that Green was no longer working for the city and that the investigation had been passed on to state police.