A gathering of law enforcement officers across various agencies, their families and supporters Friday honored the 14 officers who have died in the line of duty in Allen County since 1907.
About 100 people came together at the Law Enforcement/Firefighters Memorial of Allen County for the 20th Annual Police Memorial Ceremony. Representatives from four agencies – the Fort Wayne Police Department, Allen County Sheriff's Department, Indiana State Police and Parkview Health Police & Public Safety – spoke about officers who serve the community today and those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
Allen County Sheriff Troy Hershberger spoke about what he said is fundamental to law enforcement: justice.
"Not all people read those letters in the same way, but to those of us who have answered the call to become police professionals, those letters represent a commitment that is central to who we are, how we act and what we represent," Hershberger said.
Hershberger said he prays to God every morning, asking him to watch over and guide the officers tasked with upholding that key principal.
Indiana State Police Lt. Corey Culler spoke about the area's most recent fallen officer, Master Trooper James Bailey.
Bailey was deploying stop sticks to slow a vehicle evading police March 3 when he struck and killed on I-69. The 42-year-old driver, Terry D. Sands, faces a murder charge as well as two charges for resisting law enforcement and one for causing death when operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
Culler said Bailey, like many other officers, would not like to be called a hero for what he did that day.
"His answer to that would be that's just what we do," Culler said.
Friday's event coincides with National Police Week, a week set aside each year to honor to the service of law enforcement officers past and present, especially those who died in the line of duty.