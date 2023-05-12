An unconventional family gathered at the Law Enforcement/Firefighters Memorial of Allen County Friday morning for a reunion.
Brothers and sisters of the badge across four local law enforcement agencies came together to honor the lives of officers who served Allen County and died in the line of duty for the 20th Annual Police Memorial Ceremony. They represented the Fort Wayne Police Department, Allen County Sheriff's Department, Indiana State Police and Parkview Health Police & Public Safety.
They were joined by the families of the fallen officers and their supporters.
Fort Wayne Deputy Chief Mitch McKinney said families of fallen officers coming to the memorial each year means the most to the agencies.
"It's a family reunion we don't look forward to, but we'll never missed a year," he said.
Representatives from each agency talked about the officers who serve the community and those who gave the ultimate sacrifice when they died while on duty.
Allen County Sheriff Troy Hershberger told the audience of about 100 people a key fundamental of law enforcement is j-u-s-t-i-c-e.
"Not all people read those letters (that spell justice) in the same way," Hershberger. "But to those of us who have answered the call to become police professionals, those letters represent a commitment that is central to who we are, how we act and what we represent."
Indiana State Police Lt. Corey Culler talked about the area's most recent fallen officer – Master Trooper James Bailey. Bailey, 50, served the state police’s Fort Wayne post.
Bailey was deploying stop sticks to slow a vehicle evading police on March 3 when he was struck and killed on Interstate 69. The 42-year-old driver, Terry D. Sands, faces a murder charge as well as two charges for resisting law enforcement and one for causing death when operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
Culler said Bailey, like many other officers, would not like to be called a hero for what he did that day.
"His answer to that would be: 'That's just what we do,' " Culler said.
The event also focused on families of fallen officers. McKinney said he hopes those families know they aren’t alone.
“They have to know that they will never have to walk alone,” he said. “It's not just today, it's every day.”
McKinney said no matter how much time passes, the emotions of the annual memorial never fade.
“It hits me in the gut,” McKinney said. “I've been to several funerals, I've walked with the families as president (of the) Fraternal Order police, but I'll tell you it doesn't get any easier.”
Jerry Vandeever, the driving force behind the creation of the Law Enforcement/Firefighters Memorial of Allen County, said he knows the day-to-day activities of officers after spending years working alongside them to reduce crime in his neighborhood. He said officers often can’t talk about the troubles they face, but he hopes to shed light for them.
In cases where an officer has died, Vandeever said he hopes to share their story.
“I’m their voice so nobody forgets them,” Vandeever said. “They put their butt on the line and got killed. The least I can do is make damn sure that they're not going to be forgotten.”