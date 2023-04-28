Fort Wayne police said Friday they arrested a 54-year-old suspect wanted in a rash of fast-food restaurant burglaries.
Officers said they spotted David Scott Sylvester driving a stolen maroon Chevrolet Malibu near Hallmark Inn, 3730 E. Washington Blvd., about 2:40 p.m. Thursday.
The fast-food restaurants involved include an Arby's at 6002 Stellhorn Road, a Taco Bell at 2020 N. Coliseum Blvd., and a Hardee's at 2720 Maplecrest Road, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Sylvester, whom the affidavit said also goes by Gerald Sylvester, faces burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia and related charges.
Police said Sylvester sped off but struck several patrol cars in trying to get away. Officers caught the suspect after he crashed into a concrete median outside the Inn's parking lot.
No one was hurt in the incident. An investigation is ongoing.