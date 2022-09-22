The Fort Wayne Police Department lacked adequate policies in accounting for money shared with the federal government, a report released Thursday by the Department of Justice found.
The Office of the Inspector General announced in a news release that while the department used its equitable sharing funds “for permissible purposes,” it did not have sufficient “internal controls, policies and procedures and financial management practices to help ensure the adequate administration” of those funds.
The report also noted concerns over the police department’s property management and the calculation of interest income on the equitable sharing funds.
Through the Justice Department’s asset forfeiture program, local agencies receive part of the seized property and funds — forfeited assets — to use for law enforcement purposes, according to the release. In 2020 and 2021, the Fort Wayne Police Department received $193,491 from the Department of Justice through the program and spent $778,606 in equitable sharing funds.
Inspector General Michael Horowitz's office audited the police department over those two years, finding numerous “deficiencies” in its internal policies.
“For instance, we found that the Fort Wayne PD did not document the approval of expenditures in accordance with program guidance, did not check whether vendors were suspended or debarred from doing business with the government prior to spending equitable sharing funds,” the release stated, “and lacked an accounting structure that ensures the correct computation and allocation of interest income earned on DOJ equitable sharing funds.”
The report indicated concern over the department’s property management, a concern it noted was also brought up in a 2019 audit conducted by the city. Although the police department’s directives indicate an agency property officer should maintain inventory records, the department does not have such an officer and instead directs section heads to keep separate lists.
“Although requested many times, the Fort Wayne PD did not provide us with any form of its inventory records,” the report stated. “As a result, we were unable to confirm that (items purchased with equitable sharing funds) were listed on the Fort Wayne PD’s official inventory records.”
That means, the report continued, there is a risk that proceeds of future sales would not end up in the proper account and be used for purposes allowed by the program.
For example, the department reported $11,960 in income from the sale of cell phones originally purchased with equitable sharing funds but was unable to provide documentation for that sale to confirm either the accuracy of the dollar amount or whether the initial purchase had come entirely from the Justice Department program.
The report made four recommendations, which the Fort Wayne Police Department agreed with. Those include developing internal controls and procedures for handling equitable sharing funds, ensuring proper access and training and maintaining “accurate and readily available” inventory records.
The department’s response, dated Sept. 13, listed steps it will take to comply with the recommendations, including creating a new position to track equipment purchased with equitable sharing funds as of Jan. 1, 2023.
Sgt. Jeremy Webb said in an email that the recommendations are being addressed to bring the department “in total compliance” with the Department of Justice.
James D. Wolf Jr. of The Journal Gazette contributed to this story.