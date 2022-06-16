A Huntington County woman accused of arranging meetings between a young teen and a man in his 40s pleaded guilty to one of the three felonies against her: aiding in promotion of child sex trafficking.
If a judge accepts the plea agreement, Brenda Leah Chopson, 38, of Warren, faces a sentence of three to 16 years at an argued hearing at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 29.
Chopson, who pleaded guilty Monday in Huntington Circuit Court, is accused of arranging meetings between the juvenile and Charles Daub II, who molested the juvenile and took her to have sex with other men, according to court records. It happened between July 1, 2018, and Oct. 27, 2020, while the girl was 13 to 15 years old and Daub was 45 to 47 years old, according to court records.
Daub, of Huntington, was sentenced on March 1, 2021, to 30 years in prison and five years after that on probation. He had pleaded guilty to child molesting and promoting child sexual trafficking.
One of men he took the girl to meet, Chad Richardson of Fort Wayne, was sentenced Nov. 12 in Allen Superior Court to 12 years in prison. He had pleaded guilty to felony sexual misconduct and felony child exploitation.
If the judge also determines that Chopson is a sexually violent predator, she will have to register as a convicted sex offender for life and will be on parole for the rest of her life after leaving incarceration, according to the plea agreement.
In exchange for her plea, the prosecution will drop charges of aiding in child molestation and of aiding in sexual misconduct with a minor.
Chopson was Daub’s girlfriend, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Dylan Lagonegro of the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department. Chopson would let Daub know when the child was staying in town and arranged times he could pick her up. Many times she walked the child out to Daub’s vehicle.