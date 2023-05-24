Three adults and three children evacuated themselves from a southeast home during a fire Wednesday that caused moderate damage, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said.
The fire department was called about 7:25 p.m. to 2922 Oakwood Drive. Firefighters found a fire in the attic and extinguished it in about 15 minutes, a news release said.
An investigation showed it was likely an electrical fire, which caused moderate fire, smoke and water damage to the home.
The fire department was assisted by the Fort Wayne Police Department, Neighborhood Code Compliance, Indiana Michigan Power and NIPSCO.