Fort Wayne investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire that ravaged Dupont Lakes Apartments and forced 50 residents to flee early today.
Crews arrived at 9826 Dupont Lakes Drive and found a large volume of flames on the third floor and attic area at the complex about 1:30 a.m.
Firefighters evacuated the tenants to the complex's community room. Officials said at least one resident needed paramedic assistance.
The blaze was under control in about an hour, but firefighters were continuing to extinguish flames this morning.
No further information was provided.