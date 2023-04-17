A house fire moderately damaged a Barthold Street home Sunday night, Fort Wayne firefighters said today. No one was injured.
Firefighters were called to a home in the 1600 block of Barthold about 11:20 p.m. and found fire in the rear exterior of the two-story home, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said in a statement.
No fire was found inside the home, the statement said. It said the fire was controlled within about 10 minutes. The cause remains under investigation.
Fort Wayne police, the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority, Neighborhood Code Enforcement, American Electric Power and Northern Indiana Public Service Co. assisted.