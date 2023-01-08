Fort Wayne Fire Department investigators were working Saturday to determine the cause of a four-alarm fire that destroyed eight apartments on the city’s northeast side.
The blaze that consumed part of the complex in the 1800 block of Hobson Road left an estimated 20 or more residents homeless.
Roofs were off at least four of the affected units Saturday afternoon, and the smell of smoke remained heavy in the air. The eight units were condemned, according to signs placed on the units.
Firefighters were called to the scene about 9:15 p.m. Friday by a resident who smelled smoke coming through a bathroom ceiling fan and saw it was melting, said Deputy Chief Adam O’Connor of the Fort Wayne Fire Department.
The resident called 911 and was able to alert and evacuate all affected residents, none of whom suffered injuries, O’Connor said. No pets were injured or had to be rescued.
No firefighters were hurt, but the fire spread quickly, O’Connor said.
Naw Paw, 18, who lives with two adult relatives and three children across a sidewalk area from the fire, said she saw “large flames” and thick black smoke coming from the roof of the apartments around 9 p.m.
The affected units are at the back of the Jamestown Homes on the east side of Hobson. The units contain two stories and are in rowhouse style.
O’Connor said firewalls were reported in the attic areas, but he believed they were breached prior to the fire, as sometimes happens when utility and cable lines are installed.
“We have this issue, especially in apartment fires,” he said.
O’Connor didn’t provide the complex owner’s name or a damage estimate.
Firefighters, nine engines and two trucks responded to the call, O’Connor said. Firefighters were on scene for about 2 1/2 hours and returned overnight to ensure the fire had not rekindled, he said.
Firefighters initially had some difficulty in connecting to a Hobson Road hydrant because of the distance to the back of the complex, O’Connor said. They used hand lines and fought the fire for a time from the inside of units’ second floor, not just from the outside, he said.
The Fort Wayne branch of American Red Cross could not be reached Saturday for information about whether it assisted in arranging emergency housing for residents.