Fort Wayne fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a blaze that destroyed a pair of detached garages on the city’s southeast side early Saturday.
When crews arrived at 2806 Abbott St. at 2:47 a.m., the flames had engulfed the first garage and had jumped to the one next to it, according to a news release. Firefighters extinguished the fires in less than an hour.
No one was injured, although high wind and subzero temperatures made fighting the blaze difficult, an official said. The fire department needed multiple units to combat the fire, and frozen fire hydrants caused more problems.
“The cold temperatures make it very difficult to fight fires,” Deputy Fire Chief Adam O’Connor said. “The hoses freeze and stop, and the firefighters freeze and get frostbite.”
Although no one suffered frostbite this time, two engines were damaged from the cold, O’Connor said. The water lines inside the engines froze, and the engines have a lot of pipes, water and fluids inside that can freeze up when outside in the cold, he said.
Two fire engines were also damaged in crashes because of ice on the roads in the last few days, O’Connor added. The department is using all its reserve engines, and the staff mechanics came in on Christmas Eve to make what repairs they could with available parts.
O’Connor praised the dedication of both the mechanics and firefighters and added that there have been a lot of vehicle crashes since Thursday, when the severe weather came in. He asked that people be careful when driving, and he also asked that people make sure that if they use kerosene or electric heaters in this weather, make sure nothing combustible, such as wrapping paper or fuel, is close by.
If people see fire hydrants buried in snow, the fire department would appreciate it if they shoveled them out so they’re available in emergencies. “Those few minutes make a difference,” he said.