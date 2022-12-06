A fire heavily damaged an Edsall Avenue home this morning, Fort Wayne firefighters said. No one was injured.
Firefighters were called at 10:23 a.m. to a fire in the 1800 block of Edsall, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said in a statement. It said they found a garage on fire attached to the one-story home by a breezeway, with fire extending into the home.
The statement said a vehicle in the garage continued to burn after the roof collapsed. A wrecker was called to pull the car out of the garage, after which it was extinguished.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Fort Wayne police, the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority and Neighborhood Code Enforcement assisted.