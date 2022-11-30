Fort Wayne firefighters this morning extinguished a blaze that heavily damaged a Reed Street home.
Firefighters were called to the 5200 block of Reed Street about 9:45 a.m. and found fire and smoke coming from a one-story home, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said in a statement. The fire was controlled within about 30 minutes.
No one was in the home at the time of the fire and no one was injured, the statement said. City police, Neighborhood Code Enforcement, the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority, American Electric Power and Northern Indiana Public Service Co. assisted.