Five dogs died in a Sunday morning house fire on the city's northwest side, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said in a news release.
Crews arrived about 4:15 a.m. to find fire coming from a converted garage at the end of the one-story home at 2518 Weststate Court, just north of West State Boulevard and east of Hillegas Road. Nobody was home, the release said, but the dogs were found dead.
It was unknown whether the house had a working smoke detector, the fire department said, noting the investigation continues. The home reportedly sustained heavy smoke damage and moderate fire and water damage.