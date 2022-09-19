Fire and smoke heavily damaged a Haffner Drive home Sunday night, Fort Wayne firefighters said.
Firefighters were called to the home in the 4900 block of Haffner about 7:15 p.m. and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the garage, breezeway and kitchen roof areas of the one-story home, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said in a statement.
Firefighters put out the fire in about 20 minutes, the statement said. It said no one was inside the home and no one was injured.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Fort Wayne and Purdue police, American Electric Power, the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority, Northern Indiana Public Service Co. and Neighborhood Code Enforcement assisted.