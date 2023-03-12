Firefighters found one person dead when they responded to a blaze at a downtown Fort Wayne apartment building over the weekend, the city fire department said in a news release.
Crews needed only five minutes to gain control of the Saturday evening fire at Edsall House Apartments, 310 W. Berry St., the release said.
Although the flames were contained to one first-floor apartment unit, thick black smoke limited visibility on the first floor of the five-story building, the department said.
The release didn't indicate how many people were inside the structure, but it noted many people were leaving when emergency crews arrived about 7:40 p.m.
The deceased person was found in an apartment unit, the release said.
Firefighters searched every floor to ensure everyone else was OK and accounted for, the release said, adding one pet was rescued.
Edsall House is a federally subsidized apartment community for seniors with rents and eligibility determined by government regulations, its website states.
The residence was equipped with working smoke detectors, the release said.
The fire is under investigation, as is an early Sunday fire at 1219 N. Anthony Blvd. that took crews nearly two hours to control.
Extinguishing the blaze in the vacant residence was difficult because of a roof collapse and holes in the floor, a news release said. It noted heavy fire affected the second floor and attic.
Crews protected homes on either side of the burning house, the release said.
Investigators determined the cause of one weekend fire, however. An accidental cooking fire from a grill caused a garage fire about 6:40 p.m. Saturday at a duplex at 7504 Meriwood Drive in northeast Fort Wayne, a news release said. No injuries were reported.