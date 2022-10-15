One adult and four pets escaped a house fire Saturday afternoon in Waynedale.
The Fort Wayne Fire Department was called to 2702 Westward Drive at 3 p.m.
When crews arrived at the two-story home, they found “heavy fire blowing out of multiple openings” on the first floor, according to a news release.
The occupants had already left the home.
Firefighters ventilated the home, cut utilities and brought the flames under control in about 30 minutes, the release said.
The blaze, concentrated in the front living room, caused heavy fire, water and smoke damage.
The fire was investigated and cleared by investigators, officials said.
The release doesn’t list the fire’s cause.