The Fort Wayne Fire Department recognized the actions of its own Wednesday in a private ceremony.
The department honored 22 firefighters for their rescue work Feb. 21 after a brick wall at Electric Works Building 20 collapsed just before 3 p.m. A worker was pinned under 1,000 pounds of masonry, said Fire Department Deputy Chief Adam O’Connor.
The man wasn’t crushed because there was a hole beneath him in the dirt, but he was pinned, said O’Connor. More of the wall was near collapse.
Multiple engine companies responded, and the Technical Rescue Team excavated the man. The Technical Rescue Team specializes in rescues from collapsed buildings, trenches and similar situations. The man was taken to the hospital after he was rescued and has since been released.
Fort Wayne Fire Chief Eric Lahey and Mayor Tom Henry presented the firefighters with certificates for their heroism Wednesday.
The ceremony differed from the department’s usual award ceremonies in recognizing individuals, O’Connor said. Lahey usually believes in giving citations to units because it’s a team effort.
“However, there were several firefighters that took great risk in rescuing that man because the rest of the building was hanging over their heads,” O’Connor said.
The work on Building 20 is part of the first phase of renovation of multiple buildings at the former General Electric campus, off Broadway and north of Taylor Street. It’s Phase I of a public-private partnership the city has with RTM Ventures and is estimated to cost $286 million.
A mixed-use development, Electric Works’ 39 acres will host apartments in Phase II. Phase I will have offices, retail space, a co-working space, entertainment, arts and health care facilities.
Building 20 is the oldest on the project’s west campus, built about 1907, and plans call for it to be home to Fort Wayne’s Ferguson Advertising and a market
Electric Works is supposed to have its first tenant, Fort Wayne Community Schools’ Amp Lab STEAM school, in August.
The rest of the campus is set to open to the public in fall.