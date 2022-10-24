A Florida man standing outside his crashed car died in a subsequent crash Sunday night on the Indiana Toll Road in LaGrange County when he was run over by his own vehicle, Indiana State Police said today.
Troopers were sent shortly after 9:30 p.m. to a two-vehicle collision in the eastbound lanes of the Toll Road near Shipshewana, state police at Fort Wayne said in a statement.
They found a rear-end collision between a car and a van, with an unresponsive injured man laying on the roadway, the statement said.
The victim, Kubanychbek Abdyrakhmanov, 41, of Coral Springs, Florida, died at the scene, it said. No one else was injured.
A preliminary state police investigation found Abdyrakhmanov’s car struck a deer on the left lane of the roadway. After that collision, state police said, he stopped his vehicle in the left lane and got out to inspect the damage.
Stopping in the roadway caused a chain reaction of multiple vehicles taking evasive action to avoid Abdyrakhmanov’s vehicle, state police said. They said a van driven by Peter Flores, 26, of Toledo, Ohio, was unable to stop and crashed into the rear of the car.
As a result of that collision, Abdyrakhmanov was run over by his own vehicle while standing in the roadway, resulting in his fatal injuries, state police said.
Neither alcohol nor drugs were suspected as contributing, but Flores was taken to Parkview LaGrange Hospital for chemical testing as required by law for drivers involved in fatal or serious bodily injury crashes.
The eastbound lanes of the Toll Road were shut down for several hours during the investigation and cleanup.