Twenty-five years after Mary Jane Doe’s remains were found nearly completely decomposed, a forensic artist created a facial reconstruction to show what the woman might have looked like in life.
Beth Buchholtz provides several professional services in unidentified deceased persons cases, including 3D forensic facial reconstruction and approximation, 2D facial reconstructions, postmortem photo clean ups, and Photoshop cleanup of clothes and personal items. She also provides 3D scanning and printing of skeletal elements and the reassembly of fragmented craniofacial remains.
In Mary Jane Doe’s case, Buchholtz created a bust in the unidentified woman’s likeness to give the public a better idea of what she looked like when alive.
“I prefer sculpting clay onto a 3D-printed copy of the craniofacial remains, finalized with digital enhancements of the sculpture. I find I get a better likeness using this method because I can see the three-dimensional shape of the facial bones,” Buchholtz said in an email. “Many forensic artists have a preference for what medium they use. As long as the artist has received extensive training in the method he/she uses, sculpting and drawing (either digital or analog) can both be successful in creating a likeness of the individual.”
So far, Buchholtz has assisted with 16 forensic art cases. Although relatively new to the field, Buchholtz came into it with a bachelor’s degree in biological anthropology and years of experience both in law enforcement and unexplained death investigations, which have helped her understand the challenges of the cases she helps solve through her work.
“Because it is not possible to create an exact portrait of a person based on the skeletal features alone,” she said, the busts might not be an exact replication of what a person looked like in life. However, it can be a step closer in a case with significant deterioration.
Though she does not talk about her cases, Buchholtz can explain the process behind creating her 3D facial reconstructions.
Cases with craniofacial remains, including the skull and jaw bone, that are available for examination, photography and 3D scanning often make good candidates for reconstruction.
“The presence of fractures or fragments doesn’t necessarily rule out the possibility of a reconstruction for a case,” Bucholtz said. “There are certain bony landmarks and features that are used to determine the shape of the face, the width and length of the nose, the angle of the eyes, and the size of the mouth.
“If many of those landmarks or features are missing, it makes the process more difficult, and the case may not be a good candidate.”
When photos of the 3D reconstructions are released, the person is more likely to be recognized if information about the person’s clothes, personal effects, tattoos and details about where they were found is included with the images, Buchholtz said.
Along with the craniofacial remains, things including scene and autopsy photos and reports on the case can help Buchholtz paint a better picture – or rather sculpt a better bust – of the deceased.
“Sometimes a person is more recently deceased, but trauma or decomposition prevents the agency from sharing images with the public,” Buchholtz said. “I can assist in those cases with photography and digital imaging.”
In Mary Jane Doe’s case, investigators believe the woman was never reported missing.
“One of the biggest challenges with this work occurs when the unidentified deceased person has not been reported as a missing person. Their name may not appear in missing person databases,” Buchholtz said. “This can occur if the person has been estranged from their family for some time or has been living a transient lifestyle. In those cases, family may not be looking for them and may not know anything is wrong.”
As with many other people in her field, Buchholtz said her ultimate goal is solving those cases.
“I find this work extremely rewarding when someone is identified. It’s a good feeling to know that I may have helped return someone to their family,” Buchholtz said. “It’s also rewarding to know, especially in homicide cases, once the person’s identity is known the investigation into their death can finally begin.”