The owner of Big Momma's Kitchen, known for frequently offering free meals, has been arrested and charged with dealing fentanyl and cocaine after police found more than three pounds of suspected fentanyl at his home.
Derek Lafonzo Taylor, 47, has been charged with maintaining a common nuisance, unlawful possession of a firearm and five counts of dealing in narcotics and cocaine. He is expected to appear in court Wednesday.
On two occasions in August and September, Detective Tina Dickey of the Fort Wayne Police Department went undercover to buy drugs from Taylor, she said in a probable cause affidavit. Each time, the drugs field-tested positive for cocaine.
Throughout the investigation, police maintained surveillance on a home across the street from Big Momma's Kitchen, court records show. Big Momma's Kitchen is located at 1307 Oxford St.
During the investigation, officers saw several people making quick stops at all hours of the day, which Dickey noted is typical of narcotics dealing.
When police executed a warrant they found:
• 1,466.7 grams of a substance that field-tested positive for fentanyl;
• 53.3 grams of small, round M-30 pills that field-tested positive for fentanyl;
• 56.4 grams of a substance that field-tested positive for cocaine;
• 21.4 grams of a substance that field-tested positive for cocaine base, better known as crack; and
• 281.1 grams of a substance that field0tested positive for heroin.
The estimated value of the drugs found is more than $267,000, court records show. The amount of drugs also "far exceed(s) the amounts that any user would possess at any one time," according to court records.
Police also searched Big Momma's Kitchen, court records show. The restaurant appeared not to be operating, had no food supplies and was dirty.
An expired food service permit was found on the wall, along with a loaded 9mm handgun.