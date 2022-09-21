A Fort Wayne Community Schools bus was towed from a crash this morning, marking the second time in as many days a district vehicle has been struck, city police said.
The collision happened about 8:50 a.m. in the 5800 block of Lois Lane, east of Getz Road south of Illinois Road.
Preliminary details indicate the school bus had its yellow flashing lights on when a car tried to go around the bus, crashing into it, police said. The yellow lights indicate caution or yield.
FWCS, along with the three other Allen County school districts, launched a public safety campaign three years ago to target the widespread problem of drivers illegally passing school buses.
The woman driving the car and the man driving the bus had minor injuries, police said, adding the one student on the bus was uninjured.
Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
On Tuesday, a FWCS bus was rear-ended about 8 a.m. on Cook Road near Turnstone Boulevard. Officials said the bus driver and an aide suffered minor injuries, but none of the seven students onboard were harmed.
Last week, a Southwest Allen County Schools bus was involved in a crash at Homestead and Aboite Center roads. Five students complained of pain but were released to their parents and not taken to the hospital.