Fort Wayne could set another record for overdose deaths this year.
Last year, that number reached 173, said Fort Wayne police Capt. Kevin Hunter, who leads the local department’s narcotics and vice unit. As of September, the city has seen 91 deaths confirmed as overdoses and another 57 deaths waiting toxicology reports to resolve whether they were overdoses.
“It just depends on what the rest of the year looks like,” Hunter said.
But trends suggest the deaths won’t stop at the potential 148, if all the pending toxicology reports come in positive for drugs.
“For the last three years, we’ve set records for fatal overdoses,” Hunter said. In 2020, Fort Wayne’s overdose deaths numbered 145. In 2019, they were 144. Just five years earlier, in 2014, Fort Wayne reported 44 overdose deaths – 100 less. Local overdose deaths didn’t surpass triple digits until 2017.
“All that is due to the presence of fentanyl in the community,” Hunter said.
The Allen County Sheriff’s Department doesn’t have specific numbers readily available on overdose deaths countywide, Cpl. Sean Kelly, supervisor in the vice and narcotics division, said in an email statement. “But it seems Allen County is following similar trends the city is seeing,” he said.
The entire state has been seeing an overall increase in overdose deaths over the last five years, according to the Indiana Department of Health website. Indiana has seen overdose deaths spike to 2,554 last year, an almost 70% increase from 1,514 reported in 2016.
And Allen County has been the county with the third highest number of overdose deaths every year since 2016, state records show.
Result of new drug
Fentanyl is responsible for at least 90% of this area’s overdose deaths, said Wayne Peterson-Stephan, director of Addiction Recovery Services for the Bowen Center in Fort Wayne. The Bowen Center provides addiction recovery, among other health care services.
Fentanyl is relatively easy to access and afford, cheaper than heroin to make because there’s no harvest or curing process, Peterson-Stephan said.
“This is a synthetic,” he said. “It’s very potent, so you don’t have to transport as much.”
At the state level, 1,810 of the 2021 overdose deaths were from synthetic opioids, which is the category fentanyl falls into. In Allen County, 110 of the 138 state-registered overdose deaths were from synthetic opioids.
Hunter said other overdose deaths are coming from methamphetamine; cocaine, including crack; and the animal tranquilizer Xylazine, sometimes referred to as tranq. Even when those drugs are blamed for a death, fentanyl is often present, however.
Xylazine is often mixed with fentanyl, while dealers are also mixing fentanyl with other drugs, giving them more kick for less cost, he said. However, police haven’t found marijuana laced with fentanyl when they’ve tested it, despite rumors it’s happening, Hunter added.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid used medically because of its strength, but illegal versions are coming into the country.
Last year, Fort Wayne police seized 5,100 grams of fentanyl, Hunter said. The FDA considers 2 milligrams a potentially fatal dose, so police took 2.5 million potentially fatal doses off the street. So far this year, they’ve seized 659 grams of the synthetic opioid.
Percocet look-alike pills have been the biggest danger over the last couple of years. People who think they’re buying the painkiller are actually getting pills that are fentanyl-based or fentanyl mixed with other opiates.
“The streets are flooded with the counterfeit pills right now,” Hunter said.
Fort Wayne police have seized 91,790 counterfeit Percocet pills this year, he said. At 0.1 gram per pill, that’s 9,179 grams of fentanyl.
The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is seeing the same thing.
“Fentanyl seems to be the main culprit in these overdoses, with a lot of individuals not being aware they are necessarily using the drug,” Kelly said.
Everyone is affected
Nate Moellering, community outreach director for Fort Wayne Recovery and himself a recovering addict, said the first people to be affected by fentanyl were like him. They went from prescription opioids to heroin. His addiction started with prescriptions for sports injuries.
There was a big jump to heroin use in about 2014, when law enforcement went after places that overprescribed pain killers. “We shut down the pill mills, and rightfully so,” Moellering said.
Around 2016, there was a fentanyl spike as heroin became laced with the drug to make it stronger, he said. Addicts knew it was laced with fentanyl, but it was in varying degrees and less survivable than heroin overdoses. He got clean in 2017 after seeing friends die and having overdoses himself.
Then as more heroin addicts died, were jailed or quit, the drug cartels needed to find a new market, Moellering said. They knew they couldn’t sell fentanyl in powdered form because of its strength and that people like him started with pills. So they started using fentanyl in counterfeit Percocet, Xanax, Vicodin and Adderall pills.
“As we’ve gone forward, more of the recreational users were affected,” Moellering said.
The fastest growing group now is teens, he added. But all ages and socio-economic groups are touched by the fentanyl overdose crisis.
Peterson-Stephan said that based on Kaiser Family Foundation studies, opioid overdose rates have increased in all age groups, with most in the 25-30 range, followed by the 35-44 range. Males have double the rate of overdoses suffered by females, he said.
More people, more deaths
Overdose death data reflect population totals.
Marion County, the most populous county in Indiana, has reported the highest number of overdose deaths since 2016, based on state records. The county, which includes Indianapolis, recorded 637 overdose deaths last year.
Lake County, the second most populous county in the state, has recorded the second most number of overdose deaths every year since 2016. The county, which borders Chicago, reported 192 overdose deaths in 2021, based on Indiana numbers. The state puts Allen County, the third most populous county, at 138 overdose deaths last year.
According to the Indiana Department of Health, its numbers are based on specific codes for drugs listed on death certificates. The data is also reported by the deceased people’s counties of residence.
Hunter said he gets his numbers from the Allen County coroner’s office, which include people who live outside Allen but die here. His numbers also include deaths from alcohol overdoses.
“I don’t differentiate between alcohol and drugs,” he said.
No other counties reached even 90 overdose deaths last year, according to state records. St. Joseph County, where South Bend is located, recorded the next highest total last year with 85.
Marion, Lake and Allen have significantly surpassed the overdose death rates of the state’s 89 other counties since 2016. Based on the highest 11 counties in 2021, Allen reported more than double the number of overdose deaths than each of the counties that ranked seventh through 11th.
Non-fatal overdoses down 1% last year
It might seem counterintuitive, but the number of non-fatal overdoses reported to the police, EMTs and hospitals seem to be declining, Hunter said. They inched down to 1,227 last year from 1,243 in 2020, a 1% dip.
Those numbers are only the reported overdoes, though, Hunter added. With the increased availability of Narcan from various places in the city, including many Allen County Public Library branches and nonprofit organizations, bystanders are able to stop opioid overdoses, including those caused by fentanyl.
“They’re already being revived by friends and family,” Hunter said. Even if an ambulance is called, those revived see it as an unnecessary complication.
“Sometimes people don’t want that and walk away,” he said.
Outside the city limits, the trend seems to be the same in Allen County, according to Kelly.
“The non-fatal ODs are likely underreported because Narcan is freely available through different avenues, and a lot of those overdoses are not reported to law enforcement or medical personnel,” he said.
A list of places where Narcan, generically known as Naxolone, can be found in Allen County is at www.overdoselifeline.org/naloxone-indiana-distribution.
A state health department spokeswoman said the 2021 numbers for nonfatal hospital overdose discharges haven’t been finalized.
Finding solutions
Although police are working to get fentanyl – and other drugs – off the streets, Hunter considers prevention to be the real solution. He sees education and treatment as the way out of this growing problem. People need to know the deadly drug is out there, and programs need to be available for those addicted to fentanyl or to drugs now being laced with fentanyl.
“I’ve worked on the opioid crisis and drug crisis for 10 years, and if we could arrest our way out of this, we’d already be done,” Hunter said.
Peterson-Stephan, of the Bowen Center, agrees that people must be educated. People should also talk to adolescents about drug experimentation, and schools should have programs about the dangers, he said.
“Be aware and don’t pretend it’s not going to happen to someone in your home, someone you know,” Peterson-Stephan said.
Narcan should be in every first aid kit, he said. For those addicted, there are test strips for fentanyl in substances, which are available to those in the Bowen Center treatment programs. Narcan and the strips are also available for free at www.overdoselifeline.org.
But stopping the stigma of addiction and getting people the help and options they need is also necessary, he added. That’s not just for fentanyl but for whatever drug is coming in the future.
“More and more substances are chemically made to reduce the costs,” Peterson-Stephan said. “There’ll be something after fentanyl – just as there was something before fentanyl.”