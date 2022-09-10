Police said a Fort Wayne couple is in jail after a Friday raid unearthed $4,900 in cash, guns, drugs and associated paraphernalia at two residences.
Officers said as part of an ongoing investigation they arrested Matthew Shoecraft Redd, 44, and Sylvia Sumon Redd, 44, after finding almost a pound of methamphetamine and other drugs, including cocaine and marijuana at 2122 Beechmont Dr. and 4545 Calumet Ave.
Police said also they found 15 firearms, multiple firearm magazines, ammunition and digital scales.
Matthew Redd owns both homes.
He is charged with dealing meth, cocaine, heroin and related charges. Sylvia Redd is charged with dealing meth and related charges.