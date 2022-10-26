A Fort Wayne man has been identified as a passenger killed in a fatal crash Monday, the Allen County coroner's office said today.
Ma Mat R Pe, 30, died from blunt force injuries in the collision at East Paulding and Decatur roads about 11:43 a.m., officials said.
He was not wearing a seatbelt and his death has been ruled an accident.
A Hyundai was speeding westbound on Paulding when the driver ran a red light at the intersection, striking a GMC truck traveling south on Decatur, a city police news release said. When the vehicles collided, they crashed into a third vehicle.
Pe was the passenger in the Hyundai and one of three victims taken to a hospital. The driver of the third vehicle was evaluated and released at the scene.
Pe is the 41st traffic fatality in Fort Wayne and Allen County this year.