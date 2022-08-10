A Fort Wayne man faces several felony charges, including drunken driving, in a three-vehicle crash that left a woman badly injured.
Aaron Michael Graham, 27, was charged Wednesday with causing serious bodily injury while operating a vehicle while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident with serious bodily injury, two counts of criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, reckless driving causing bodily injury and disregarding an official traffic control device.
Graham was released Tuesday in lieu of $45,000 bail.
He was driving a black Cadillac east on State Boulevard just after 8 a.m. Tuesday when he collided with a vehicle headed south on Hobson Road. The impact caused that vehicle to collide with a third vehicle traveling north on Hobson, police said.
A witness told police the driver pf the black Cadillac, later identified as Graham, was weaving in and out of traffic on State before the collision.
Graham left the scene on foot but was later apprehended by police blocks away from the crash.
Mary Delores Ortega, who was driving south on Hobson, was taken to a hospital in critical condition. She suffered a fractured rib, thorax and sternum and lacerated spleen, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Allen Superior Court.
Ortega’s condition was not available Wednesday.