Fort Wayne investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire that ravaged a building in the Dupont Lakes Apartments complex and forced 50 residents to evacuate early Friday.
When crews arrived at 9826 Dupont Lakes Drive about 1:30 a.m., they found the third floor and attic of the building in flames, officials said.
Firefighters evacuated the tenants to the complex’s community room. Officials said one resident needed paramedic assistance and was taken to a hospital.
Fort Wayne Deputy Fire Chief Adam O’Connor said firefighters had the blaze under control by 2:30 a.m. They remained at the scene until 8 a.m., however, to make sure the fire was extinguished. Crews checked on the building throughout the day while investigating the cause, he said.
The fire directly affected 18 units in the apartment building, O’Connor said.
A woman at the Dupont Lakes Apartment management office declined to comment on how many people have been displaced by the fire and referred calls to Edward Rose & Sons, the corporate office in Michigan. A message left at the number provided was not returned.
O’Connor made general statements about fire safety. Residents of any Fort Wayne apartment should be aware that they’re not allowed to have grills on patios and balconies, he said.
Improperly discarded smoking materials can cause fires. Some people go outside to smoke and don’t make sure what they smoked was properly extinguished, and that can catch the wood or siding on fire, he said.