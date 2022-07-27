A Tuesday morning fire at an automotive business northwest of downtown deluged the sky with thick, black smoke and held up traffic on Goshen Road for about two hours.
Although the fire at LCS Used Auto Parts, 2532 Goshen Road, was easily extinguished, it was dangerous because of the fire’s quickness, the heat it generated, a series of minor explosions inside the building and the closeness of the flames to other buildings, Fort Wayne Deputy Fire Chief Adam O’Connor said.
The building was also the kind of construction with lightweight trusses – similar to a pole barn – that collapses quickly in a fire, he said.
Everyone inside evacuated before firefighters arrived, so no firefighters had to go in and search, O’Connor said. No one was injured, but the building, which sits back from the road behind the business’s main building, was a total loss, he said.
The Fort Wayne Fire Department received a call about the fire about 10:09 a.m., although the smoke had started creating a black column into the air before that and could be seen from Interstate 69 to the west. Workers at buildings in the area said they heard the noise about 10 a.m. and came out to look. About the time the fire department received the emergency call, the smoke could be seen at Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center, more than 4 miles southwest.
Fire investigators determined the blaze was accidentally started by an employee working on a vehicle.
“Some kind of fuel source had it burning really hot and really quick,” he said. “It was a flash hazard before we even got there.”
The building had large fuel containers inside, which could have been the source of the small explosions, too, O’Connor said.
Engine 6, the first on the scene, had gotten close before the blaze intensified, so other engines had to spray it with water to protect it from the sudden, intense heat.
“No one expected (the fire) to take off so quickly,” O’Connor said.
The flames were rushing out of the northwest side of the building and eventually moved southeast, burning the roof off as it moved. Firefighters got the flames under control in about an hour.
However, the department and other county departments then had to be concerned about water runoff and the hydrocarbons, such as fossil fuels, that floated on top of the water.
The fire department’s hazmat team and Special Operations Chief Tim Maloney were present for cleanup, and Brian Robinson, superintendent at the city’s water pollution control plant, helped keep the hydrocarbons from getting into the water table, O’Connor said. Allen County Homeland Security Director Bernie Beier came to coordinate and assist with hazardous materials response.