Fort Wayne firefighters were battling a business fire this morning on Goshen Road near Coliseum Boulevard.
Goshen Road is closed just south of Coliseum because of the blaze.
Firefighters were called at 10:09 a.m. to LCS Used Auto Parts. When they arrived, flames were shooting through the roof, Deputy Fire Chief Adam O'Connor said.
"The threat of collapse was eminent the entire time because of how fast the fire was advancing," O'Connor said.
No one was injured. Firefighters are dealing with hazardous materials, O'Connor said.
This story will be updated.