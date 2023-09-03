Firefighters rescued seven adults Sunday morning from a burning downtown apartment building, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said in a news release.
Of those rescued from 922 Fulton St., two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries and received treatment at a hospital, the release by Battalion Chief Brett Brown said. The other five either didn’t need treatment or refused.
Twelve other adults evacuated the three-story building without help, Brown reported.
Crews arrived about 5:50 a.m. to find smoke and flames coming from a basement unit on the building’s northwest corner, the release said.
Heavy smoke filled the top floors, requiring multiple rescues from windows using ground ladders.
Firefighters focused on removing the smoke once they brought the blaze under control about 6:10 a.m., the release said.
It wasn’t immediately known whether the building, which is between Wayne Street and Washington Boulevard, had a working smoke detector, the release said.
The fire remained under investigation Sunday.