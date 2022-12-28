A Fort Wayne man faces multiple felony charges on accusations he strangled a pregnant woman after she told him she was done with their relationship, according to charging documents filed this week.
Andrew Zemen, 54, is expected in Allen Superior Court for an initial hearing Thursday morning.
A probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday indicates Zemen faces charges including criminal confinement, domestic battery and invasion of privacy.
A woman called Fort Wayne police to her home about 6 p.m. Dec. 19 to report a domestic battery that happened minutes earlier, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Officer Ben Shinneman.
The woman, who was more than seven months pregnant, told police Zemen violated a protective order when he showed up at her home about 5 p.m. because he wanted to talk about their relationship.
After the woman told Zemen she didn't want to be with him, he prevented her from calling for help by taking her cellphone and blocking a doorway, court documents said.
The woman accused Zemen of grabbing her twice by the neck and throat, impeding her ability to breathe, documents said. Zemen released her when her 9-year-old child tried to run to a neighbor's home for help, documents said, noting Zemen grabbed the boy and forcibly threw him to the floor.
The affidavit indicated Zemen knew the woman – who complained of neck, arm and chest pain – was pregnant with his child.