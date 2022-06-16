A local man is accused of running over a woman with an SUV, leaving her in a puddle of blood and with life-threatening injuries.
Drew R. Dent, 25, of the 5900 block of Bellechase Boulevard, was charged Tuesday with felony leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death or catastrophic injury. The charge carries a sentence of two to 12 years.
The case is still filed under miscellaneous criminal in online court records. That could mean more charges would be coming.
After police arrested Dent, he posted $10,000 bail on Tuesday but was scheduled to be held 72 for hours. He has a hearing at 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Emergency workers were called to Spy Run and Baltes Avenue about 10:21 p.m. May 7. Members of the Fort Wayne/Allen County Crash Team found the unnamed victim face down in a pool of blood in the far right lane of Spy Run. The woman had extensive damage to her face and “possibly all of her teeth missing,” according to the probable cause affidavit.
At a hospital, medical personnel intubated her because of a collapsed airway, and the doctor designated her condition as critical and life-threatening. Hospital personnel diagnosed her as having facial fractures, a broken jaw and lung contusions with blood on her lungs, court records state. During the week of May 16, the woman underwent surgeries for reconstruction of her face and to have a feeding tube removed.
A witness informed police that a black Dodge Durango with red lining on the rims and tinted windows struck the woman and fled on Spy Run. There were tire marks in a parking area and through a puddle on the south side of Baltes, court documents state. They show the vehicle continued west and turned north on Spy Run, where the woman was found.
A pair of crushed prescription glasses were in the tire tracks on Baltes and a pair of white Crocs were found north of where police found the woman. The woman later identified them as hers.
A detective found the 2016 Durango in an apartment parking lot half a mile from the scene, off Tennessee Avenue. It was registered to Dent.
The SUV’s engine area gave off a lot of heat, indicating recent use, and there was mud splattered on the vehicle that was consistent with the Baltes puddle, court documents said. Police also found smeared fingerprints and handprints near the driver’s door and on the rear, driver-side window.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the woman and Dent had been at two breweries that night and had gotten into a fight that turned physical. Police found Snapchat video from Dent showing one of the breweries.
Dent’s glasses were knocked off during the fight. He told two people over the phone that the woman grabbed and hung on to the vehicle as he drove away, court records state.
A witness who saw the woman lying in the street told police a gray vehicle with a paper license plate was parked in the street. It left when police flashed their lights, according to the witness.
Dent’s car had a paper plate when police found it.