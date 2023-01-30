A Fort Wayne man will be in court Tuesday for an initial hearing on nine felonies related to alleged sexual abuse of children, including rape.
Aine Noh, 26, of the 1000 block of Farwood Avenue, is accused of threatening to kill two girls – ages 17 and 12 – if they didn’t have sex with him. He’s also accused of videotaping the girls at various time, both by hidden camera and while allegedly forcing them into sexual acts.
Three of the charges – child molesting and two counts of rape – against Noh are Level 1 felonies, which carry a sentence of 20 to 40 years each if convicted.
The other felonies he’s charged with include two lower counts child molesting, child exploitation, possession of child pornography, voyeurism with a camera and sexual battery. If convicted of all nine counts, Noh faces a sentence of 75 to 179 years.
Fort Wayne police found sexually explicit videos on Noh’s phone of the two minors from as long ago as December 2021, according to the probable cause affidavit written by Det. Todd J. Garman. They moved to Fort Wayne from out of state last year, and some of the hidden camera video taken happened after relocating.
The 17-year-old told police Noh threatened to kill her when she refused to have sex with him, then threw her to the ground and got her in a headlock, forcing her to comply. He also threatened to post video of her from the hidden camera online.
The 12-year-old told police Noh held a knife to her throat and threatened to kill her and bury her in the backyard, court records said. Afterward, he threatened the same thing if she told anyone what happened and said if she called police, they wouldn’t care.
When police questioned Noh earlier this month, he admitted having sex with the 17-year-old and said she agreed to it the third time he asked.
Noh is being held in Allen County Jail with bail set at $135,000.