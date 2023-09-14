A 41-year-old Fort Wayne man was sentenced Wednesday to about eight years in prison on federal drug charges.
Gerardo Nino Romero pleaded guilty to possessing controlled substances with intent to distribute, according to a Northern District of Indiana United States Attorney’s Office news release. U.S. District Court Chief Judge Holly Brady sentenced him to 97 months followed by four years of supervised release.
Romero was storing and trafficking large amounts of heroin, cocaine and marijuana at his Fort Wayne home, according to the release. He is also a resident of Uriangato, Guanajuato, Mexico.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Fort Wayne Safe Streets Gang Task Force, which includes the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Indiana State Police, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department and the Fort Wayne Police Department. The Drug Enforcement Administration North Central Regional Laboratory also assisted with the case.
Assistant United States Attorney Anthony W. Geller prosecuted the case.