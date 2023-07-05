A 41-year-old Fort Wayne man was identified Wednesday as the motorcyclist killed in a crash Tuesday.
William Pinedo was operating a motorcycle that lost control and struck a median, according to a news release from Allen County Deputy Coroner Chris Meihls. His death was caused by blunt force injuries and the manner of death has been ruled an accident.
Pinedo is the 21st traffic fatality of the year for Allen County.
The crash remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the coroner’s office.