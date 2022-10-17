A 41-year-old Fort Wayne man was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center Monday after a crash in DeKalb County.
Randolfo D. Oliva sustained facial injuries, the DeKalb County Sheriff said in a news release.
The department responded about 3:20 p.m. to a report about a personal injury crash at County Road 68 and County Road 327. A news release said officers determined that Oliva's Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling east on County Road 68 approaching County Road 327, disregarded the stop sign and entered the path of another vehicle. That vehicle, a Ford Expedition, was being driven by Michael J. Mcconahay, 55, of Fort Wayne.
The two vehicles collided at a 90-degree angle in the middle of the intersection. Mcconahay's vehicle ran off the northeast corner of the intersection and struck a telephone pole, causing it to break at the base. Oliva's vehicle continued off the northeast corner of the intersection, too, the release said.
Both vehicles were a total loss.
State police, the LaOtto Fire Department and Parkview EMS responded to the crash.