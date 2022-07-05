A local man’s death is related to a weekend fireworks explosion, the Allen County coroner’s office said Tuesday.
Noe Diaz, 43, was injured when fireworks exploded near his face about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, said Michael Burris, chief investigator for the coroner’s office.
Diaz was setting off fireworks at his Strathdon Drive home, near Wayne Trace and Tillman Road, Burris said.
The cause and manner of his death were still pending Tuesday, but Diaz suffered burns and was rushed to a hospital, where he died, Burris said.