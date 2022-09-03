A Fort Wayne mother is in jail today following a crash along an Indiana highway, east of Lynnville, state police said.
Justa Shinn is charged with possession of marijuana, driving while intoxicated and neglect of a dependent, a felony.
Officers believe the 33-year-old woman was driving west on Interstate 64 when her white Subaru Impreza went off the road, hitting trees before overturning and landing on its top about 6:30 p.m. Friday in Warrick County.
Police said Shinn and her two children were still inside the car wearing seatbelts when officers arrived. Emergency responders helped the kids from the wreckage, but their mother had to be extricated from the vehicle.
Officers found alcohol, marijuana gummies and two small bags of the drug inside the car.
The family was treated and released from a Boonville hospital and the Indiana Department of Child Services took Shinn's children into custody.
No further information was provided.