Every Fort Wayne police officer has been trained to respond to calls involving people who might be experiencing a mental health crisis.
Some recruits received that instruction just last month.
Whether responding to a report of a crime, conducting a wellness check or speaking to someone contemplating or attempting suicide, Fort Wayne officers see people with mental health issues every day, said Sgt. Jeremy Webb, the department’s public information officer. So, for more than 20 years, officers have been trained to effectively respond to those calls.
Last year, Fort Wayne police responded to more than 2,000 calls regarding someone who was mentally ill, averaging about five such calls a day.
Fort Wayne officers are trained on how to handle those situations before they leave the academy to ensure they’re prepared to respond to those calls their first day on the job.
It all started in 2001, with some officers electing to do a training related to mental heath issues to become members of the Crisis Intervention Team. Since then, the training has become a standard among Fort Wayne police. The goal is to divert those with mental illness from incarceration by focusing on treatment.
Webb said the training isn’t meant to turn a police officer into a psychiatrist but rather expand their ability to help those they encounter. Officers learn how to spot signs of mental health crises, such as the way a person is speaking or acting.
“It teaches you to kind of be savvy and what to look for,” Webb said.
The training comes before officers hit the streets, as they learn about all aspects of the job at the police academy.
“When you graduate as a recruit, you have the CIT certification, and they teach you how to do the paperwork, how to ask the right questions,” Webb said, “and how to look at certain signs and symptoms of people and determine if it’s a behavioral issue or a mental health issue or a combination of both.”
When responding to calls regarding a crime, officers can then determine whether a person is suffering from a mental health crisis and should be directed to medical professionals.
Parkview Behavioral Health psychiatrist Dr. Matthew Runyan assists with the trainings and did a training as recently as last month. He said getting officers trained early in their career can give them a boost when they hit the streets.
Through the training, Runyan said, he is able to tell officers what all the medical professionals can and can’t do when helping a patient. Officers also learn how to assess situations as they come.
When officers encounter an individual they suspect might be experiencing a mental health crisis, their training gives them the ability to look at the situation through a new lens.
If the person is believed to have committed a misdemeanor, officers are able to speak to them and try to connect the person with mental health services. Police can avoid unnecessarily taking someone to jail.
“Jail is not a great place to be for anybody, let alone somebody who’s having a mental health crisis,” Runyan said. “Oftentimes, they’re placed on exclusion, or a higher level of restriction than general population.”
In cases where someone is accused of a felony, officers must take the person to jail but can make adjustments for the suspect that can protect themselves and others from potential issues.
Webb said one of the most important things those having a mental health crisis can do when dealing with the police is to be upfront about what’s going on.
Runyan said people should also give as much detail as possible. He said giving dispatchers information about known diagnoses, medications and if the individual has any weapons can make a huge difference to how a police encounter plays out.