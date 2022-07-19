Fort Wayne police arrested eight people during this year's Three Rivers Festival – the largest number since 2009.
The data is in a report police send annually to organizers, generally the week after the festival ends.
While the numbers are up, some charges stemmed from one incident at the festival, an altercation July 9 at the food court, Deputy Chief Martin Bender said Tuesday. In that incident, a man with an unlawful gun pistol-whipped another man who also had access to a gun, police said. Another man also was involved.
Police counted 16 charges among the eight people. The charges include one for public intoxication, two for possession of marijuana, two for physically resisting arrest, and three each for unlawful carrying of a firearm, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest by fleeing on foot. One charge of battery and violation of a bench warrant were related to the July 9 incident, Bender said.
One of those involved in the altercation, Kristofer L. Acuff was charged with carrying a handgun with a prior felony conviction, a felony, on Thursday.
Another person, whom police said was involved in the altercation, also was charged with a felony firearms offense. That charge was dropped, online court records say.
One death was connected to a call to the festival, police reported. A 75-year-old woman fell and hit her head on a curb during the event’s first weekend, police said.
“She was on blood thinners, and passed later that day from an internal bleed,” according to the Allen County Coroner’s office, the festival’s police report says.
The largest number of festival arrests since 2000, 16, came in 2006. Fewer than 10 arrests have occurred every year since 2009, the report says.
In each of the first two years of the festival, 1994 and 1995, more than 40 arrests were made, the festival's police report says.