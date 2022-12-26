A Fort Wayne man has been arrested and preliminarily charged with robbing the Coldwater Road IHOP armed with an ax and knife, Fort Wayne police said Monday.
Ian C. Bazur-Persing, 41, was preliminarily charged with armed robbery, police said in a statement.
Police said they were called shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday to an armed robbery in progress at the IHOP, 4403 Coldwater Road, in which an armed man had the manager at knifepoint and was robbing the restaurant.
They said the suspect fled on foot into a neighboring shopping center, and he was still armed with the ax and knife when officers apprehended him, police said. Bazur-Persing was taken to the Allen County Jail.
All the undisclosed amount of money taken in the robbery was recovered and returned to IHOP, police said.
The case had not been filed in court as of Monday evening, online records showed.