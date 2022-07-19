Fort Wayne police charged eight people with crimes during this year's Three Rivers Festival – the largest number since 2009.
The data is in a report police sent annually to organizers, generally the week after the festival ends.
While the numbers are up, eight charges stemmed from one incident at the festival, an altercation July 9 at the food court, Deputy Chief Martin Bender said.
In that incident, a man with an unlawful gun pistol-whipped another man, police said. Another man also was involved.