Fort Wayne police continued to investigate Monday the death of a man found dead in the backyard of a home south of downtown.
A man, who has not yet been identified, was found about 8 p.m. in the backyard of a home in the 800 block of West Creighton Avenue.
Fort Wayne firefighters pronounced the man dead at the scene, Fort Wayne police said in a news release. Homicide detectives and investigators were called to assist.
The Allen County Coroner's Office is expected to identify the man, along with the cause and manner of death.
No further details were released. The death remains under investigation by police, the Allen County Prosecutor's Office and the county coroner's office.