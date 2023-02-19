Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that left a man dead on the northeast side of Fort Wayne early today.
Officers said they arrived at the intersection of Trier Road and Wyandotte Drive after a witness reported the victim lying in the middle of the roadway at 3:08 a.m.
The man was unconscious and paramedics later pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.
Officers believe the driver of a Ford SUV left the area before they arrived. The vehicle has damage to the driver's side headlight area, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 260-427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the anonymous P3 Tips app.