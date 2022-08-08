A man was shot to death Monday at an apartment complex on Fort Wayne’s south side, police said.
City police were called at 12:51 p.m. to the 1400 block of Greene Street in the Villages of Hanna.
Dispatchers received a call from someone saying “that a friend was shot” and numerous other calls that people heard gunshots, said Sgt. Jeremy Webb, Fort Wayne police public information officer.
Officers found a man who had been shot inside an apartment. He died at the scene after he was treated by medics, Webb said.
Homicide detectives were gathering information and exhausting every lead, he said. No one was arrested. The Allen County coroner will identify the victim. If the man’s death is ruled a homicide, it would be Allen County’s 16th homicide this year.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-7867 or use the P3 Tips App.
The shooting remains under investigation by city police, the coroner’s office and the Allen County prosecutor’s office.